STP and STC announce the release of its newly developed EHS audit protocol for Hungary
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its newly developed environmental health and safety (EHS) audit protocol for Hungary. This audit protocol covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is July 2020.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
In Hungary, environmental protection is regulated through laws, Government decrees, and European Union Directives (transposed into the Hungarian law) and regulations. The main ministry regulating the field of environmental protection is the Ministry of the Environment.
The Minister of State for Environmental Affairs is responsible for environmental protection. This Minister is part of the Ministry of Rural Development. The Minister of State for Environmental Affairs implements and enforces the legislation and policies in the field of environmental protection.
More information about the Ministry of Rural Development is available online at https://2010-2014.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-rural-development (last accessed in July 2020).
Law No. LIII of 1996 on the Protection of Nature creates the legal framework for the protection and sustainable use of nature, landscapes and biodiversity, and for nature conservation with the goal of protecting, preserving, maintaining and developing natural assets and areas in Hungary.
Government Decree No. 314/2005 (XII.25) on the Environmental Impact Assessment and the Integrated Environmental Permit Procedure establishes rules on integrated prevention and control of air pollution arising from industrial activities. It also establishes the procedure and the requirements for obtaining an integrated environmental permit.
As with environmental protection, occupational health and safety in Hungary is regulated through laws, decrees and European Union Directives (transposed into the Hungarian law) and regulations. The main ministry regulating the field of occupational health and safety is the Ministry of Labor and Social Justice.
The Department of Labor Inspection is the specialized national authority, subordinate to the Ministry of Labor and Social Justice, that implements and enforces the legislation and policies in the field of occupational health and safety. The local authorities ensure the uniform implementation and enforcement of the national occupational health and safety provisions.
More information about the Labor Inspection is available online at http://ommf.gov.hu/index.html?akt_menu=123&set_lang=123 (last accessed in July 2020).
The framework legislation in the field of occupational health and safety is Law No. XCIII of 1993 on Occupational Safety, together with Decree No. 5/1993. (XII. 26.) MüM on the Implementation of Certain Requirements of Law No. XCIII of 1993 on Occupational Safety and Joint Decree No. 3/2002. (II. 8.) SZCSM–EüM Concerning the Minimum Safety and Health Requirements for the Workplace, which implement provisions of Law No. XCIII of 1993. Together, these pieces of legislation detail the requirements for the prevention of occupational risks, the protection of safety and health, the elimination of risk and accident factors, and the provision of information and training to workers as well as consultation regarding health and safety at work.
Issues relating to fire safety are implemented and enforced by the National Fire Inspectorate and its subordinate regional offices. More information regarding the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations is available online at https://regi.katasztrofavedelem.hu/index2.php?pageid=tuzvedelem_index (last accessed in July 2020).
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.
STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.
