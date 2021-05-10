Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,644 in the last 365 days.

New ADVISER Validation Error 783 – Absences Cannot Be Reported For a Student With 0 FTE

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if they have the error(s).

New ADVISER Validation Error 783 – Absences Cannot Be Reported For a Student With 0 FTE

A student with absences reported at a school cannot have an FTE of 0 at that school. To fix, please report a valid FTE for the student or remove the absences from the listed school.

*The Student Attendance Summary report in ADVISER Validation has been updated to display these enrollments that have 0 FTE, however it should be noted that 0 FTE enrollments do not contribute to the Days Absent/Present/In Session, ADA, ADM, or Chronic Absenteeism totals.

You just read:

New ADVISER Validation Error 783 – Absences Cannot Be Reported For a Student With 0 FTE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.