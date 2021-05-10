Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if they have the error(s).

New ADVISER Validation Error 783 – Absences Cannot Be Reported For a Student With 0 FTE

A student with absences reported at a school cannot have an FTE of 0 at that school. To fix, please report a valid FTE for the student or remove the absences from the listed school.

*The Student Attendance Summary report in ADVISER Validation has been updated to display these enrollments that have 0 FTE, however it should be noted that 0 FTE enrollments do not contribute to the Days Absent/Present/In Session, ADA, ADM, or Chronic Absenteeism totals.