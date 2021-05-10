Minor League Baseball Teams Announce Military Specials for 2021

Minor League Baseball returns this May after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around the state, the Montgomery Biscuits, Birmingham Barons and Rocket City Trash Pandas will each have games this summer with discounts to honor Veterans and the military.

The Biscuits have designated all Wednesday night games as Military Wednesday, which includes discounts and specials on tickets, food, and drinks for Veterans and military members. Proof of service is required.

Dates for Military Wednesday games are May 12, June 2, June 9, June 30, July 14, July 21, August 4, August 18, September 1, and September 15. The Biscuits also have Military Appreciation Night scheduled for Saturday, September 18.

You can learn more about the Biscuits’ promotional schedule or purchase tickets by clicking here.

In Madison, the Trash Pandas’ inaugural season was pushed back a year due to the pandemic. The new team in North Alabama will celebrate National Military Appreciation Month with Armed Forces Night on May 27. This salute to the military to kick off Memorial Day memorial will include specialty jerseys worn by the home team.

You can learn more about the Trash Pandas or purchase tickets by clicking here.

The Birmingham Barons plan to honor Veterans and the military with Salute to Armed Forces Night on September 11. The Saturday night game will also be 9/11 Remembrance Night and feature fireworks after the game.

You can find more information on the Barons or purchase tickets by clicking here.