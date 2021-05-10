2021-05-10 15:28:05.503 Man Jumps for Joy After Winning $344,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

2021-05-10 15:28:05.503

When Roland Wilson of St. Louis checked his Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket, he couldn’t believe his eyes when he realized he had won the April 25 jackpot of $344,000.

“I was numb for a while. I was just numb!” Wilson said. “It hit me about two days later, and that’s when I started jumping for joy.”

Wilson purchased the ticket at City Truckstop, 8430 Hall St., in St. Louis. His ticket matched all five numbers drawn – 3, 6, 24, 27 and 35 – to win the jackpot prize.

“I haven’t told my kids yet,” he shared at the time he claimed his prize. “I’m going to surprise my children and my grandkids.”

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.