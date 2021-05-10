The Fargo VA Health Care System and the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County in Moorhead, MN, in a joint effort, are partnering on a creative arts project with a series of public events featuring local Veterans’ journeys through trauma recovery in 2021. We’re looking for Veterans interested in becoming involved in one or more of the following projects:

– A mask-making event will be held on May 26, 1-4 p.m., at the Fargo VA Medical Center. Veterans interested in participating in this opportunity should RSVP by calling Dr. Margo Norton at 701-239-3700 extension 3150, or e-mail margo.norton@va.gov.

– A Veterans writing workshop series, led by Veteran facilitator Wendell Affield, will be held this summer. A virtual series will be offered July 24 and July 31 via Zoom, 2-4 p.m. The in-person series will be offered Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, 1-4 p.m. Veterans interested in participating in either of the two workshop series should contact Amy Tichy at 218-766-8795 or email amy.tichy@gmail.com.

– A local Veteran artist is recruiting for Veterans from all wars who have experienced military trauma and would be willing to sit for a photo shoot while sharing their military experiences. Veterans interested in participating should call Dr. Ken Andersen at 701-371-4735 or email k.andersen.studio@gmail.com.

– A local Veteran musician is looking for Veterans interested in being paired with local songwriters and local musicians to assist in putting a difficult military experience or trauma to music. Veterans interested in participating should call Dan Hudson at 701-306- 6870 or email dthuddy73@gmail.com. –

Facilities are wheel-chair accessible and ASL interpreters and audio-describers can be arranged for participants with two weeks’ notice. If you would like to request services, please email Maureen.jonason@HCSmuseum.org.