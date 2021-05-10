Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,633 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Paul Newby Begins 100 County Courthouse Tour

Chief Justice Paul Newby launched a courthouse tour today during which he will visit courthouses in all of North Carolina's 100 counties. Newby is the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses. The first phase of the tour began in the far-western counties: CherokeeGrahamClayMacon, and Swain. This phase also includes JacksonHaywoodTransylvaniaHendersonPolk, and Rutherford counties as well as the Cherokee tribal court. The complete tour began in Murphy and will end in Manteo. At each courthouse, Chief Justice Newby will greet judges and courthouse personnel to express his appreciation for their commitment and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism is presenting professional programs during some tours' phases.

“Our judges and courthouse personnel are the battle-tested heroes of the past year. They came to work, day-in and day-out, facing real and often undefined dangers to fulfill the 'open courts' mandate of the North Carolina Constitution,” Chief Justice Newby said. “Our courthouse stakeholders are doing their best to ensure that justice is administered without favor, denial, or delay. Our state needs these dedicated public servants now more than ever to help address the large backlog of cases left in the wake of this pandemic.”

After completing the far-western phase of the tour, Chief Justice Newby will soon visit other courthouses spanning the mountains, foothills, piedmont, sandhills, and eastern North Carolina. The tour is planned to be completed within the next two years. The timeline and details of each visit will be announced as they become available.

PHOTOS

Chief Justice Paul Newby in front of the Cherokee County Courthouse in Murphy, NC
Chief Justice Paul Newby in front of the Cherokee County Courthouse in Murphy, North Carolina
Chief Justice Paul Newby in front of the Swain County Superior Court in Bryson City, North Carolina
Chief Justice Paul Newby in front of the Swain County Superior Court in Bryson City, North Carolina
Chief Justice Newby outside of the Clay County Government Center
Chief Justice Newby outside of the Clay County Government Center in Hayesville, North Carolina
Chief Justice Newby in front of the Graham County Courthouse
Chief Justice Newby in front of the Graham County Courthouse

 

You just read:

Chief Justice Paul Newby Begins 100 County Courthouse Tour

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.