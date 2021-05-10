New traffic signal on US-131 at M-75 near Walloon Lake to begin operation this week
COUNTY: Charlevoix
HIGHWAYS: US-131 and M-75
CLOSEST CITY: Walloon Lake
SIGNAL IN FLASHING MODE: Tuesday, May 11, 2021
SIGNAL FULL ACTIVIATION: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (anticipated)
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) installed a new traffic signal at the US-131/M-75 intersection near Walloon Lake. The signal will begin operation in flashing mode this week, and full operation next week.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The signals will be turned on in flashing mode May 11, with flashing amber lights for US-131 traffic and flashing red for M-75 and County Road 81 traffic. Next week, the lights will be in full operation with green, amber and red phases for all directions.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This signal will help regulate traffic through this busy intersection and should help reduce some conflicts between US-131 and cross-traffic.