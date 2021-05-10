Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New traffic signal on US-131 at M-75 near Walloon Lake to begin operation this week

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                             Charlevoix

HIGHWAYS:                                    US-131 and M-75

CLOSEST CITY:                 Walloon Lake

SIGNAL IN FLASHING MODE:              Tuesday, May 11, 2021

SIGNAL FULL ACTIVIATION:   Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (anticipated)

PROJECT:                            The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) installed a new traffic signal at the US-131/M-75 intersection near Walloon Lake. The signal will begin operation in flashing mode this week, and full operation next week.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                     The signals will be turned on in flashing mode May 11, with flashing amber lights for US-131 traffic and flashing red for M-75 and County Road 81 traffic. Next week, the lights will be in full operation with green, amber and red phases for all directions.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This signal will help regulate traffic through this busy intersection and should help reduce some conflicts between US-131 and cross-traffic.

