5/10/2021

CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis and Senator Keith Perry Recognize First Responders Mental Health Awareness Day

OCALA, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis and Senator Keith Perry recognize May 10th as First Responders Mental Health Awareness Day. This past legislative session, Senate Resolution 618 was passed, creating First Responders Mental Health Day in the Sunshine State.

CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “It was an honor to join Senator Perry at the State Fire College today to recognize the inaugural First Responders Mental Health Awareness Day. When we hear the term ‘first responder’ – we think of bravery, protection, service and sacrifice. And we should – our first responders don’t flee in the face of dangerous situations; they perform their jobs to protect Florida’s families and communities. But often, we don’t think about the firefighter, police officer or paramedic being unable to cope with what they see while on duty. Too many of these brave Floridians have suffered and struggled in silence.

“Florida is fortunate to have elected officials like Senator Perry, who is leading on this issue and passed this important resolution to create First Responders Mental Health Awareness Day in the Sunshine State. I hope today’s event helps to remove the stigma around first responder’s mental health, leads to more resources to help our heroes and hopefully saves lives.”

Senator Keith Perry said, “Thank you to CFO Patronis for joining me in Ocala this afternoon to recognize First Responders Mental Health Awareness Day. We must recognize the importance of supporting our First Responders, who selflessly put the lives of others above their own every day and bring awareness to the higher risk of mental health illnesses they are at risk of due to the challenging nature of their jobs. I will continue working to improve the mental health care, lives and support for First Responders and their families.”

Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant said, “Thank you to CFO Patronis and Senator Perry for hosting First Responders Mental Health Awareness Day. Working together, we can provide support and resources for our first responders to ensure no one fights alone.” ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).