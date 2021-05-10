Derby Barracks/ Uttering a counterfeit bill

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501469

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05-09-21 approximately 1246 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper - Derby

VIOLATION: Making or Uttering Illicit Money

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from the manager of Price Chopper

in Derby, advising a person passed a fraudulent $20 bill at their store. VSP wanted to warn other

businesses of this incident and to keep an eye out for any further fraudulent bills attempting to be

passed off in the area. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or the incident at McDonalds

Restaurant in Derby, they are asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

Corporal Amy LeClair VSP-Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Road Derby VT 05829 Tel: 802-334-8881 Fax: 802-334-8208