Derby Barracks/ Uttering a counterfeit bill

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501469

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair                                   

STATION: VSP-Derby                           

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05-09-21 approximately 1246 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper - Derby

VIOLATION: Making or Uttering Illicit Money

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from the manager of Price Chopper

in Derby, advising a person  passed a fraudulent $20 bill at their  store.  VSP wanted to warn other

businesses of this incident and to keep an eye out for any further fraudulent bills attempting to be

passed off in the area. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or the incident at McDonalds

Restaurant in Derby, they are asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

 

 

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

 

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-8208

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

