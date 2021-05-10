Derby Barracks/ Uttering a counterfeit bill
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501469
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05-09-21 approximately 1246 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper - Derby
VIOLATION: Making or Uttering Illicit Money
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from the manager of Price Chopper
in Derby, advising a person passed a fraudulent $20 bill at their store. VSP wanted to warn other
businesses of this incident and to keep an eye out for any further fraudulent bills attempting to be
passed off in the area. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or the incident at McDonalds
Restaurant in Derby, they are asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
VSP News Release-Incident