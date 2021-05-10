Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Road Restrictions Route 906 - Rostraver Township

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single lane restrictions of Route 906 located in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. The restrictions will be located between Riverview Drive and Donner Avenue. The restrictions will occur Thursday night at 7pm and will continue until Friday at 6am.

The restrictions will allow crews to remove the center line barrier. Motorists could encounter stopped traffic lasting 10 minutes to allow for the loading of trucks.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###

