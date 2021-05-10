I-94 and US-131 repairs start Friday

Contact:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTIES: Kalamazoo, Van Buren, and Allegan

HIGHWAYS: I-94 and US-131

CLOSEST CITY : Kalamazoo

START DATE: Friday, May 14, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 9, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing and repairing I-94 from M-40 in Paw Paw to County Road 657 near Mattawan in Van Buren County, and US-131 from M-43 in Kalamazoo County to 102nd Avenue in Plainwell, Allegan County. The 20-mile project is an investment of $2.2 million and includes asphalt resurfacing, joint resealing, concrete pavement repairs, and pavement markings.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadway.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures on I-94 and US-131.