State To Re-Issue Behavioral Health RFP

Monday, May 10, 2021 | 11:16am

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Department of General Services’ Central Procurement Office (CPO) have determined that the request for proposal (RFP) for the procurement of inmate behavioral health services will be re-issued.  On March 18, 2021, TDOC and CPO received information/documentation regarding the recent RFP and contract award evidencing practices inconsistent with the rules and regulations in place to insure fairness and transparency in the procurement process.

Fair and robust competition are the cornerstones of any competitive procurement in the State of Tennessee.  Therefore, TDOC and CPO have determined that the RFP for the procurement of inmate behavioral health services will be re-issued for bid and contract award.

