Doug Hansen Named DWMRC Director

May 10, 2021

DEQ Executive Director Kim Shelley announced today that she has appointed Doug Hansen as the new director of the Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control (DWMRC). Hansen currently serves as the program manager for the Underground Storage Tank Section within the Division of Environmental Response and Remediation.

“Doug’s experience in technical oversight of investigation and remediation of contaminated sites, complex rulemaking, continuous improvement implementation and building stakeholder trust has prepared him well for his new role,” Shelley said. “Doug is a collaborative and effective leader, and I am confident he will find success at the helm of the division.”

During his career, Hansen served on special assignment in the Office of Energy and Sustainability that represented the State of Utah in development of the Western Climate Initiative. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Utah and holds a degree in Chemical and Fuels Engineering from the University of Utah.

During the transition period between appointees after former DWMRC Director Ty Howard was appointed deputy director of the department, assistant division director Jaylynn Knudsen acted as Interim Director.

“Jalynn has served admirably during this time of transition, guiding the division and keeping the work moving forward while serving as Interim Director,” said Shelley. “Her commitment to the success of DWMRC employees and its programs is clear.”

To learn more about DWMRC’s work ensuring the proper management of solid and hazardous waste, guaranteeing the safe management of radioactive materials, promoting recycling efforts, and providing education and outreach, visit their website at wasteandradiation.utah.gov.