St Johnsbury/stolen handgun

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402053

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                           

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: the night of 05/09 to the morning of 05/10

INCIDENT LOCATION: Granger Street, Barnet

VIOLATION: Larceny from a vehicle

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                             

 

VICTIM: Clyde Smires

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police were contacted by Smires (69) about a handgun stolen out of a his vehicle in Barnet sometime over the night. Smires advised his Ruger 40.cal SR40 was in a kydex holster and had two loaded magazines with it. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury State Police Barracks at (802) 222-4680.

