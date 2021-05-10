St Johnsbury/stolen handgun

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402053

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: the night of 05/09 to the morning of 05/10

INCIDENT LOCATION: Granger Street, Barnet

VIOLATION: Larceny from a vehicle

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Clyde Smires

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police were contacted by Smires (69) about a handgun stolen out of a his vehicle in Barnet sometime over the night. Smires advised his Ruger 40.cal SR40 was in a kydex holster and had two loaded magazines with it. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury State Police Barracks at (802) 222-4680.