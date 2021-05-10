St Johnsbury/stolen handgun
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402053
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: the night of 05/09 to the morning of 05/10
INCIDENT LOCATION: Granger Street, Barnet
VIOLATION: Larceny from a vehicle
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Clyde Smires
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police were contacted by Smires (69) about a handgun stolen out of a his vehicle in Barnet sometime over the night. Smires advised his Ruger 40.cal SR40 was in a kydex holster and had two loaded magazines with it. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury State Police Barracks at (802) 222-4680.