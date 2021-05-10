AG Yost Investigation Leads to Indictment, Lawsuit Against Home Improvement Contractor

(CINCINNATI, Ohio) — An investigation by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has resulted in an indictment and lawsuit against a Cincinnati home improvement contractor accused of failing to deliver services to Ohio homeowners.

Randy Jones Jr., owner of Aspen Roofing & Siding LLC, is accused of taking money from homeowners after having them sign contracts but failing to show up and do the work. In other instances , Jones Jr. allegedly showed up and started the work but did it in a shoddy and substandard manner.

“Hammering out a rap sheet is really the only notable work this grifter has done,” Yost said. “He had plenty of opportunities to make this right and now it’s payback time.”

The civil lawsuit filed in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas seeks to recover nearly $60,000 in losses for homeowners victimized by Jones Jr.

Jones Jr. was also indicted in April on eight counts of felony theft in Hamilton County after an investigation by Yost’s Economic Crimes Unit. That unit is also prosecuting the case.

Even in times of crisis, there is help for consumers to navigate potential scams, which often pop up after natural disasters such as tornadoes. Yost offers these tips:

Review any complaints filed with the Ohio Attorney General's Office or Better Business Bureau before hiring a contractor. Consumers can research businesses and contractors here.

written estimates from several contractors before making a final decision. Protect yourself with a written contract that includes any verbal promises, the start and end dates, and an itemized list of all significant costs, labor and services.

Complaints or issues regarding potential scams can be reported at www.OhioProtects.org or by calling 1-800-282-0515.

