CureMetrix Receives 2nd Approval in Brazil from ANVISA for cmAssist AI-Based Software for Mammography
cmAssist by CureMetrix helps radiologists by identifying, marking and scoring regions of interest on screening mammograms
Improving sensitivity and specificity, cmAssist AI-CAD acts as a ‘second pair of eyes’ for the radiologist, delivering efficiency and more accurate detection of breast cancer for the women of Brazil.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMetrix, Inc., a global healthcare technology company that develops AI-driven software for radiology, announced it has received approval from Brazil’s Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA) for cmAssist®, its proprietary AI-based detection software for mammography. This ANVISA registration 81464750084 allows CureMetrix to market cmAssist to radiology practices and hospitals in Brazil.
— Alyssa Watanabe, MD, FACR, Chief Medical Officer CureMetrix
cmAssist is an AI-based CAD software that supports the radiologist by identifying, marking and scoring regions of interest on screening mammograms to support earlier and more accurate detection of breast cancer. In two studies published in the Journal of Digital Imaging, CureMetrix cmAssist AI-CAD was able to reduce false positives by 69% over traditional CAD and help radiologists improve their breast cancer detection rate 27% on average, without increasing recall rates.
According to Alyssa Watanabe, MD, FACR, chief medical officer at CureMetrix, “Improving sensitivity and specificity, cmAssist AI-CAD acts as a ‘second pair of eyes’ for the radiologist, delivering efficiency and more accurate detection of breast cancer for the women of Brazil.”
“In 2020 there were over 66,000 new cases of breast cancer in Brazil. Empowering the radiologist with cmAssist can make a world of difference in flagging cancer earlier, with fewer false positives, so doctors can expedite care,” said Navid Alipour, chief executive officer at CureMetrix. “We thank ANVISA for their review of cmAssist so we can continue to deliver the value that CureMetrix AI brings to women’s health.”
Details on cmAssist ANVISA registration information can be found at here at https://consultas.anvisa.gov.br/#/documentos/tecnicos/25351356579202146/25351356579202146/280509/
CureMetrix is also the creator of cmTriage™, also ANVISA approved and the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography in the U.S., which can be used by radiologists in tandem with cmAssist. cmTriage is a workflow optimization tool that prioritizes the mammography worklist, improving radiologist’s productivity by up to 30 percent.
About CureMetrix
CureMetrix is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, committed to the advancement of technology that improves disease detection and cancer survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix supports the radiologist to dramatically improve the accuracy of detection and the classification of anomalies in mammography exams and helps identify women at risk for heart disease. Our mission is to help save lives and support improved clinical and financial outcomes.
