Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®: Come Ride in NH

Laconia Motorcycle Week© - Lakeside Avenue

Laconia Motorcycle Week© Rally - June 12-20, 2021

June 12th-20th, 2021 - New Hampshire – home to America’s Original Riding Rally®

LACONIA, NH, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® returns to the Lakes Region this June 12-20 for its 98th year. Over a quarter of a million riders are expected to attend this year after a pandemic-induced postponement to last year’s rally. The event is host to a full week of music, vendor exhibits, racing and, of course, riding. Although Motorcycle Week centers around Weirs Beach, you’ll find riders in every corner of the state, from the seacoast to the White Mountains. That’s because New Hampshire’s scenery, fresh air and accessibility are unmatched. Riders can cruise through the mountains, the state’s famed covered bridges, iconic lakes and along the seacoast, all within a matter of hours. Try that anywhere else! And unlike other events that draw such large crowds, and with that- traffic, residents and businesses embrace this uniquely New Hampshire tradition. By conservative estimates, the week-long event brings over 100 million dollars to the state’s economy each year. Restaurants, hotels, fuel & liquor sales across the state see a huge boost. It is a catalyst for countless tourism dollars, especially helpful because it occurs during the spring season, before the bustle of summer kicks in.

Whether you’re a Motorcycle Week veteran or a first-time attendee, Laconia Motorcycle Week® invites you to experience the thrill of the world’s oldest motorcycle rally®. Come see history in the making as we count down to 100. Come ride in New Hampshire!

Laconia Motorcycle Week® gives great appreciation to all of our sponsors, especially our Presenting Sponsors: Progressive, AMSOIL and Team Motorcycle, as well as the State of New Hampshire for their large financial support of our rally each year.
For more information about visiting the state of NH, check out visitnh.gov.

Laconia - where rallies were invented!

