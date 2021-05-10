CFO Jimmy Patronis: Finalize Your Hurricane Plan During Hurricane Preparedness Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – During Hurricane Preparedness Week, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Florida families to finalize their hurricane plans now and not wait until a storm is on the horizon. Before every hurricane season, consumers should review their home insurance policies to ensure they have sufficient coverage. For hurricane-related resources and information, visit CFO Patronis’ PrepareFL.com website that serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information and tips to help Floridians ensure they are prepared. Hurricane Preparedness week kicked off Sunday, May 9th and goes into Saturday, May 15th. The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st and ends November 30th.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Last year, Florida saw the most active hurricane season on record, and this year looks to be another busy storm season. Floridians know all too well the impact that storms can have on our homes and businesses. In addition to ensuring your home has the proper storm supplies, make sure your financial information is in order so your family can weather the next storm.”

CFO Patronis’ PrepareFL.com website serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information to help Floridians protect their home and property before a disaster and recover afterwards. In addition, CFO Patronis’ Insurance Consumer Helpline is available to assist Floridians with insurance issues and the claims process. Call the toll-free helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236), to talk to a knowledgeable insurance specialist Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hurricane Preparedness Tips

• An Emergency Preparedness Toolkit designed to help you prepare a home inventory and organize your financial information before and after a disaster.

• A Natural Disasters – Are You Prepared guide to inform consumers on insurance and financial preparation in the event of a natural disaster.

• A guide to navigating the flood insurance claims process.

• Information on the Assignment of Benefits (AOB) process and how it can impact a homeowner.

• Tips on what to expect after filing a homeowners insurance claim related to a hurricane.

### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).