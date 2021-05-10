StarNews Mobile Adds Stephen A. Newton to Advisor Board
Newton joins StarNews Mobile to guide South African operations and support the company roll out in other key African markets
As StarNews Mobile continues to rapidly grow throughout Africa with our telco partners and countless partnership opportunities from big entertainment corporations to upcoming content creators. ”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, StarNews Mobile, a Santa Monica based company and mobile video platform allowing celebrities and brands to monetize their fan bases in Africa, announced Stephen A. Newton to its advisory board. Newton joins StarNews Mobile to support the South African operations and resources as well as to strategically advise the company during its Pan-African expansion.
— Guy Kamgaing, founder and CEO of StarNews Mobile
Newton joins other active StarNews Mobile’s advisors including serial entrepreneur Scott Jarus, Wall Street veteran Moctar Fall and digital media guru Jason Harvey.
Newton is the chairman and co-founder of Illuminate Africa Group Ltd where he helps facilitate business across the continent of Africa through advisory and consultation services, board membership and interim senior level stewardship to organizations seeking to enter or expand into the African market. Previously with Naspers, Newton also led Google’s business in South Africa where he developed strategy, launched Google Maps and Google StreetView and implemented the company vision within the territory. Newton also served as the COO of Universal Music South Africa, and has taken part in two successful exits; HItwise to Experian and DoubleClick to Google. A graduate of Loyola Law School of Los Angeles, Newton lived and worked in Los Angeles in the late 90s during the nascent years of Silicon Beach.
“We are excited to welcome Stephen to our team of advisors,” said Guy Kamgaing, founder and CEO of StarNews Mobile. “As StarNews Mobile continues to rapidly grow throughout Africa with our telco partners and countless partnership opportunities from big entertainment corporations to upcoming content creators. It is therefore critical for us to surround ourselves with professionals who not only fully understand the local realities of the market but also our ambition mission as a LA-based tech company. Having spent over 15 years on the ground working with global corporations in Africa, Stephen has the unique expertise that allows him to swiftly navigate both worlds and the necessary network to bring value to help us provide underserved mobile users with the best entertainment content out there. We look forward to Stephen’s active participation as he positively impacts our business: improved experience for our users, more income to content creators and strong returns to our shareholders.”
“I am excited to join the board of StarNews Mobile and to take part in ensuring African content creators are fairly compensated for their contributions to the creative economy,” said Newton.
Launched in 2017, StarNews Mobile gives opportunities for all content creators in Africa and elsewhere to reach large local audiences and create a sustainable new income source from their work and talent. The company is already a leader in Africa’s mobile video market which holds massive potential to reach its 600M and growing user base of underserved fans and undiscovered talent. The StarNews Mobile network provides a springboard and a spotlight for new and emerging content creators from Africa and around the world.
StarNews Mobile is currently available in the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Congo and South Africa, Nigeria, and will be soon launching in Ghana, Benin, Senegal and Mali, mainly thanks to partnerships with large pan-African mobile operators MTN, Orange and Moov.
To learn more about StarNews Mobile, please visit: https://www.starnewsmobile.com/. Check out our recent announcements: I&P and Expert Dojo Investment, Sony Music partnership and Snap Inc’s Yellow Accelerator.
