May 10, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Bratton Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Allen Bath Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 North Central Ohio Solid Waste District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens City of Nelsonville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Brown Village of Georgetown Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Ross Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ross Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Clermont Batavia Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Goshen Park District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Union Township, Clermont County, Ohio Special Improvement District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of University Heights 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District FFR C 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mayfield Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Olmsted Falls City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Spectrum Home Health Care, LLC MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019 The Cooperative Council of Governments, Inc. 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Darke Village of Yorkshire 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Elm Valley Joint Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fayette Concord Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fayette County Travel Tourism and Convention Bureau 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fulton Archbold Community Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 DAMPE Community School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Deer Park Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mt. Healthy Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Van Buren Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hardin Village of Ada IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Harrison Harrison County Family and Children First Council 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Holmes Paint Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Jefferson County Family and Children First Council 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Madison London Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Meigs Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority Agreed-Upon Procedures Report 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Montgomery Butler Township Miller Lane Business District Joint Economic Development Zone 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Germantown Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morgan Malta Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Noble Noble Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Clayton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Glenford 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway Pickaway County Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Preble Preble County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca Tiffin City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Canton Township Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Van Wert Pleasant Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Fort Frye Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wayne Baughman Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Northwestern Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Williams Edgerton Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

