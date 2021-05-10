Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

May 10, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adams

Bratton Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Allen

Bath Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

City of Nelsonville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Brown

Village of Georgetown

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Ross Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ross Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Clermont

Batavia Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Goshen Park District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Union Township, Clermont County, Ohio Special Improvement District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of University Heights

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District

 FFR C

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mayfield Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Olmsted Falls City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Spectrum Home Health Care, LLC

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

The Cooperative Council of Governments, Inc.

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Village of Yorkshire

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Elm Valley Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fayette

Concord Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fayette County Travel Tourism and Convention Bureau

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Archbold Community Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

DAMPE Community School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Deer Park Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mt. Healthy Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Van Buren Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Village of Ada

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harrison

Harrison County Family and Children First Council

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Paint Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Jefferson County Family and Children First Council

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Madison

London Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Meigs

Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

 

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Butler Township Miller Lane Business District Joint Economic Development Zone

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Germantown Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morgan

Malta Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Noble Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Clayton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Glenford

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Pickaway County Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Preble County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

Tiffin City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Canton Township

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Pleasant Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Fort Frye Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Baughman Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Northwestern Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Williams

Edgerton Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
           

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

