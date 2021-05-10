Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Adams
Bratton Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Allen
Bath Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
North Central Ohio Solid Waste District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
City of Nelsonville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Brown
Village of Georgetown
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Ross Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ross Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Clermont
Batavia Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Goshen Park District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Union Township, Clermont County, Ohio Special Improvement District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of University Heights
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
FFR C
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mayfield Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Olmsted Falls City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Spectrum Home Health Care, LLC
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019
The Cooperative Council of Governments, Inc.
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Darke
Village of Yorkshire
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Elm Valley Joint Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fayette
Concord Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fayette County Travel Tourism and Convention Bureau
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fulton
Archbold Community Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton
Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
DAMPE Community School
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Deer Park Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mt. Healthy Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Van Buren Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hardin
Village of Ada
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Harrison
Harrison County Family and Children First Council
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Holmes
Paint Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Jefferson County Family and Children First Council
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Madison
London Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Meigs
Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Montgomery
Butler Township Miller Lane Business District Joint Economic Development Zone
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Germantown Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morgan
Malta Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Noble
Noble Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Perry
Clayton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Glenford
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pickaway
Pickaway County Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Preble
Preble County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca
Tiffin City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
Canton Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Van Wert
Pleasant Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington
Fort Frye Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wayne
Baughman Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Northwestern Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Williams
Edgerton Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
