Former Board Member of Richland County Board of Mental Health and Recovery Services Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanor Counts

COLUMBUS — A former member of the Richland County Board of Mental Health and Recovery Services pleaded guilty Monday to two criminal charges following an investigation into improper contracting.

Jay Wachs admitted to misdemeanor counts of conflict of interest during a hearing in Richland County Common Pleas Court.

Wachs and former RCMH Executive Director Joseph Trolian were indicted in September following an investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) that was prompted by a complaint alleging the two benefited financially from contracts for services for the board.

Trolian allegedly used his public position to secure a contract for training that he knew would benefit his wife, among other issues. Wachs used his public position to secure a contract that benefited himself and his company.

Following his plea, Wachs was sentenced Monday to a six-month, suspended jail sentence and one year of community control and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

Legal proceedings against Trolian continue. An SIU attorney is serving as special prosecutor in the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 154 convictions resulting in more than $16 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

