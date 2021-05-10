ContinuServe Welcomes Paul Lennick as SVP of Merger and Acquisition Services
ContinuSeve has an excellent reputation in the back office for accelerating deal value and delivering finance, accounting, IT and HR back-office solutions in the mid-market.”CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ContinuServe, a leader in IT and finance business process outsourcing, today announced Paul Lennick has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Merger and Acquisition Services.
Lennick will lead global strategy, team leadership, and operational management of ContinuServe’s M&A business, including its carve-out practice. He will leverage his consulting, private equity, and client service excellence to deliver value-creating outsourcing solutions in the marketplace.
“As M&A deals are expected to continue rising, Paul’s hire comes at a crucial time for continued growth,” said Managing Director of ContinuServe, Pradeep Khurana. “Paul is well-versed in the industry and an executive leader with knowledge and experience in strategic planning. We are delighted to have Paul on board to help scale the business.”
“ContinuSeve has an excellent reputation in the back office for accelerating deal value and delivering finance, accounting, IT and HR back-office solutions in the mid-market. It is a pleasure to join the leadership team and continue this 18-year tradition,” said Lennick.
Previously, Lennick was an M&A Leader with West Monroe, an Operating Director with Apollo Global Management and a Director of M&A with PwC. Lennick received a Master in Business Administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School and a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Loyola Marymount University.
About ContinuServe
Founded in 2003, ContinuServe is a leading provider of back-office Consulting and Outsourcing services to Midmarket companies. ContinuServe is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and maintains delivery capabilities across the US and Globally.
