Surplus Record Launches Re-Designed Website as the Largest and Top Listing Service for Industrial Machinery in the US
Company leverages its almost 100 years of history and leading position in the used machinery market to launch a new user-friendly portalCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only 3 years away from being a century-old company, Surplus Record—one of the oldest publishers in America since 1924—has just launched a user-friendly new version of its website, which remains the US main resource for used machinery and equipment and large industrial machinery listings.
"While we are proudly a very old historical company, Surplus Record has always been aligned with the latest technology developments. We created a listings website in 1995, then redesigned it in the early 2000s, and now it was time to create a more modern, feature-rich, and fully user-friendly version of the page," said Tom Scanlan, Owner and Publisher of Surplus Record.
Surplus Record is the number one place to find used and surplus machinery in the US industrial market. The website is the leading place for manufacturers to explore and find used machinery and equipment to replace their machinery on their floor. From CNC Machinery to Boring Mills, Engine Lathes, Transformers, and Generators, these are only some of the frequently searched for machines listed on the website.
"The website works both ways," Mr. Scanlan said. "If you’re a machinery dealer and you need to advertise and market your machinery so buyers can find it, there’s no better place than Surplus Record. Being in the Surplus Record legitimizes your business as a machinery dealer and manufacturers trust dealers listing machinery on Surplus Record versus buying something off an unknown website. This makes it the primary resource both for sellers and buyers," the publisher added.
Users are also drawn to Surplus Record due to the transparency of the platform. There are no hidden walls between the dealers' machinery and equipment listings and users who want to buy them. Each seller's contact information is on their listing page, making it easy for potential buyers to call them directly, or to submit an inquiry instantly through the website to their email. Surplus Record does not get involved with any transactions and there are no commissions collected on machinery sold through leads generated by the website.
Surplus Record was founded 97 years ago, after World War I, by Thomas P. Scanlan. The father of the company's current owner saw a demand for a service that would connect owners of industrial machines to would-be buyers. He went door to door down “manufacturers row” in Chicago to find companies that had machinery for sale. In 1924, the first edition of the Surplus Record catalog was published, which had 5,000 machinery and equipment listings. With the means to market machines across the country, more and more companies began turning to Surplus Record for help with selling their surplus equipment. Today, Surplus Record has over 86,000 listings across 2,000+ categories within the industrial world and continues to expand into new categories each year.
