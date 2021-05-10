Bidding Set to Close on Dimmit, Texas Country Estate On-line Only Real Estate Auction Announces Assiter Auctioneers
This is country living with all the perks.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the closing of bidding on a tree lined drive, 2,755± sq. ft., 4 bedroom 2 bath country home on 7± acres in Dimmit, Texas -- the online auction bidding will begin to close on Sunday, May 16 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“This is country living with all the perks,” said Assiter. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in a country property that will meet your current or future needs.”
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow:
Online Only Bidding. Bidding begins closing on Sunday, May 16 at 8 pm
1500 FM 2397, Dimmit TX 79027
• 2,755± sq. ft. country estate home on 7± acres -- 4 bedroom, 2 baths, basement, 2 car garage, gated entry, tree lined drive, barns, stables, outbuildings, fencing and a note-worthy side porch.
For information, call Lila Monden, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.335.6562) or visit www.assiter.com.
The online auction is open for online only bidding.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
About Assiter Auctioneers
Lila Monden
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806.584.8954
email us here