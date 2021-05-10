Alexey Navalny: Alexander Murakhovsky, former chief physician at hospital that handled Kremlin critic, is discovered alive

Alexander Murakhovsky is the current regional Health Minister of the Omsk region — promoted in November last year to the position — after his handling of Navalny’s hospitalization at Omsk emergency hospital No. 1.

Local police in Omsk had told TASS that Murakhovsky was reported missing on Saturday after leaving a hunting base in a forest on an all-terrain vehicle on Friday.

“The Minister of Health of the Omsk Region, Alexander Murakhovsky, came out to people in the area of the Basly village,” the press service of the regional government said Monday, TASS reported. “He is in a good condition. Now he is being examined at a hospital in the Bolsheukovsky District.”

A source from the local emergency services said Murakhovsky was found in the forest, 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the village of Pospelovo, where he disappeared, TASS added.

The rescue effort in the wetlands involved emergency services, police, the national guard, hunting inspectors and volunteers. Murakhovsky was the chief…

