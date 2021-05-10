Chip sealing on US-131 and M-32 in Antrim County to start May 17
COUNTY: Antrim
HIGHWAYS: US-131 and M-32
CLOSEST CITIES: Elmira and Alba
START DATE: Monday, May 17, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 9, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest nearly $803,000 to chip seal more than 10 miles of state highway at two locations in Antrim County: on US-131 from Jordan River Road to the north M-32 junction, and on M-32 from Tebo School Road to US-131.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic regulators.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings.