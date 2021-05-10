Chip sealing on US-131 and M-32 in Antrim County to start May 17

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Antrim

HIGHWAYS: US-131 and M-32

CLOSEST CITIES: Elmira and Alba

START DATE: Monday, May 17, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 9, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest nearly $803,000 to chip seal more than 10 miles of state highway at two locations in Antrim County: on US-131 from Jordan River Road to the north M-32 junction, and on M-32 from Tebo School Road to US-131.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings.