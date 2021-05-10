Research firm Dealscribe secures funding from leading figures in structured finance industry
Funding round supports launch focusing on collateralized loan obligationsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealscribe, a technology-enabled research firm that translates complicated transaction documents into data, announces the completion of its first funding round. The fund-raising provides the start-up with sufficient capital to launch and commercialize its first web technology product, focusing on collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). It also gives the company the support of a group of leading industry participants, who will help to guide the development of its products.
The company recently rolled out its first full commercial offering. The service, designed to reduce the time investors need to spend reading indentures and prospectuses, extracts key terms of a transaction document into searchable, downloadable data content.
Those supporting the company include Hiram Hamilton, co-head of the structured credit investment business at Alcentra; Matthew Miller, former managing director in Crescent Capital's CLO US management business; David Quirolo, partner at Cadwalader in London and Sean Solis, partner at Milbank in New York.
"The CLO market has needed this for a long time," says Hiram Hamilton. “Dealscribe transforms documents into data. It extracts the key terms as data points on a large universe of CLOs which can be searched, queried, and integrated into systems. That is useful for both investing in CLOs and managing CLOs, and for anyone who needs to quickly identify key differences on how CLOs are governed."
Dealscribe, based in London and New York, was established in 2020 by Mike Peterson, former managing editor and founder of Creditflux.
