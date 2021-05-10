CRAIC Technologies Establishes a New Microspectroscopy Demonstration Laboratory Complete With Broadband Web Conferencing
MicroLab/Songdo is CRAIC Technologies new demonstration laboratory in South Korea. It features CRAIC microspectrophotometers and high speed web conferencing.SAN DIMAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRAIC Technologies, a leading innovator of UV-visible-NIR and Raman microspectrometers, announces the opening of its newest microspectroscopy applications and demonstration laboratory in Songdo, Incheon, South Korea. Called "MicroLab/Songdo", the new facility features the company's latest instrumentation and technology for microscale spectroscopy, including UV-visible-NIR absorbance, reflectance, fluorescence, Raman spectroscopy, microspot film thickness and vitrinite reflectance measurements. MicroLab was designed with the pandemic in mind and is thus equipped with Gigabit internet, studio grade lighting, multiple cameras and sound. No mater where they are located on the globe, MicroLab gives scientists, technicians, laboratory managers and other professionals the opportunity to use the company's microspectrometers and work with CRAIC scientists and technicians to solve a broad range of microspectroscopy problems. MicroLab is also designed to host technical events, training sessions in addition to instrument and applications demonstrations.
"Our customers and prospective customers can now easily see the latest CRAIC Technologies products in action from the comfort of their own offices and laboratories" states Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. "MicroLab/Songdo allows CRAIC to offer timely demonstrations, assistance to researchers and customer support throughout Asia, Oceania and the Middle East with state-of-the-art instruments. This allows CRAIC to better collaborate to deliver innovative and effective microspectroscopy solutions to the most challenging applications. As a leader in the industry, we're very excited to open this new facility and to provide our customers and prospective customers with access to these value-added capabilities."
To learn about microspectroscopy and CRAIC Technologies solutions, book an appointment at MicroLab/Songdo by emailing sales@microspectra.com.
About CRAIC Technologies: CRAIC Technologies, Inc. is a global technology leader focused on innovations for microscopy and microspectroscopy in the ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared regions. CRAIC Technologies creates cutting-edge solutions, with the very best in customer support, by listening to our customers and implementing solutions that integrate operational excellence and technology expertise. CRAIC Technologies provides answers for customers in forensic sciences, biotechnology, semiconductor, geology, nanotechnology and materials science markets who demand quality, accuracy, precision, speed and the best in customer support.
