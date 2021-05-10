A.S.R. INC. ANNOUNCES, PATENTED DEW GENERATOR SYSTEM, FOR TAKING WATER OUT OF AIR. SEEKING START- UP CAPITAL!

Dew generator, small unit

U.S. PATENT # 8,833,091 B2, AND PATENT PENDING, LARGE DRINKING WATER APPLICATIONS,/SMALL SOLID-STATE, MICROPROCESSOR CONTROLLED DEVICES.

MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A.S.R.INC. Has developed a patented method for taking water out of air, by the use of the Dew Cycle

How It Works

Dew appears on the window, in the winter in my house, if you remove this dew by wiping off, wait and the conditions are right it will reappear .This is exactly how our unit works. We remove the dew by wiping it off, and the surface of collector area remains below the dew Point, it will reappear. My invention works the same way, we do not cool the air, the dew will attach to the surface below the dew point, and this is stated in the law of Thermodynamics. This process is called the" Dew Cycle".

Dew is a phenomenon found in nature, our system uses this concept to take water out of air. We use the “Dew cycle”, (Mentioned in our experiment). We can produce small amounts of water, where water is not available where a gallon/ month are needed. This water can be, taken out of the air by means of our new technology, which uses the cooling of a thermoelectric, with our Dew Generator device for small application; such as the possibility of watering large plants, or adding water to a fish tank, due to evaporation. There are many other devices that could use this technology. This small device only works in an indoor environment. This device, “WORKS”, and is controlled by a Microprocessor, and is ready for manufacturing.

The “Dew cycle” also applies to the large systems which can operate outside, this system using a fluid as a cooling source which is powered by an evaporator and condenser system, (U.S. Patent# 8,833,091 B2). This would make large drinking water factories possible. This system would run on wind and solar power. Our technology uses 1/10 of the energy than existing technology to take water out of air. This system operates on an oscillation process, dealing with the first sign of dew. This system is proven by our experiments and working prototype.

A large scale system can be used to produce drinking water for livestock, and run on a gasoline powered generator, and fresh water during dry conditions. This application can be designed on a portable trailer, and can also be used for human drinking water applications. This large scale system has not been tested, due to lack of funds to do the necessary experiments.

(U.S. Patent # 8,833,091 B2 and Patent Pending: covers both the small and large applications.)

Under this coverage, several applications and products are now possible. This revolutionary method of taking water out air can be proven by our experiments, (see Video) and an in person, presentation, of a small prototype, which proves the “Dew cycle” this method, uses the same technology as the large and small application.

Experiment YouTube

https://youtu.be/7OoA3te6C_Q

U.S. Patent # 8,833,091B2 “Large Unit”

https://patents.google.com/patent/US8833091B2/en?oq=us+patent+%238%2c833%2c091+B2

U.S Patent Application (Pending) “Small Unit”

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20210025147A1/en?assignee=robert+p+biancardi&oq=robert+p+biancardi

Contact: Bob Biancardi, CEO/ Inventor

