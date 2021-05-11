NaftyArt Brings Together Adult Creators, Crypto Natives, and Collectors through Cutting-Edge Technology
NaftyArt’s unique cryptocurrency solution offers a way for creators and collectors to buy and sell high-quality digital art.UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NaftyArt is harnessing the power of technology to create a unique platform for buying and selling adult art products in the digital age. NaftyArt is a marketplace for adult digital assets based on non-fungible tokens (NFT), hosted on Ethereum’s blockchain. This system combines the growing value of NFT’s with the enormous potential of blockchain technology, allowing creators to ensure that their products are unique, and they can brand it as their work. NaftyArt’s system also allows collectors to ensure that they are the only owners of the artwork, and can gain profit from the rising value of their assets.
With the growing popularity and value of cryptocurrency, NaftyArt offers a unique and essential solution for adult assets in an industry involved with many collectors and collections. Their site, NaftyArt.com will let people initiate, buy, sell, trade, and display adult artworks.
NaftyArt is teaming up with top adult creators to create collections of limited edition, high-quality adult digital art, exclusively available on their platform. Each collection will be opened at a specific time for an auction, and will only be available for a limited time. After the initial drop sells out, buyers will only be able to get the digital assets from that collection in the marketplace.
NaftyArt is a centralized marketplace, based on US dollars, for buying and selling adult NFT’s. NaftyArt allows creators and collectors to display their products, as well as withdraw them to external websites, or deposit NFT’s from external wallets into their collections. With its high-tech platform, innovative system, and variety of features for creators and collectors, NaftyArt is the premier platform bringing cryptocurrency into the adult art industry.
