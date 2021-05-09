Governor Ron DeSantis Honors Florida’s Police Force During National Police Week

Tallahassee, Fla. – Beginning Sunday, May 9, 2021 – Saturday, May 15, 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis will honor the men and women of Florida’s police force by lighting the Florida Historic Capitol blue during National Police Week. National Police Week recognizes those who protect our nation and the State of Florida, and those who have made the supreme sacrifice with their lives to protect the freedom of others and preserve law and order.

“In Florida, we stand behind our police officers who protect our freedoms and defend our society – putting themselves in harm’s way to keep our people safe and our businesses secure,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This week we honor them for always responding to those in need.”

Governor DeSantis’ administration continues to prioritize important legislation and initiatives to support Florida’s law enforcement that risk their lives daily to protect Florida communities across the state. Most recently, Governor DeSantis led the effort to provide $1,000 bonuses for first responders for their dedicated response during the COVID-19 public health emergency and signed the Combating Public Disorder Act to strengthen state laws, safeguard communities, and protect law enforcement officers.

“Thank you, Governor DeSantis, for consistently supporting our law enforcement officers through initiatives and laws,” said Amy Mercer, Executive Director of the Florida Police Chiefs Association. “Lighting the Historic Capitol shows all visitors and residents that the Governor and the State of Florida honors our fallen officers – we greatly appreciate the support.”

