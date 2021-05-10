General Data Expands Capabilities With Installation of HP Indigo 6900 Digital Press

Josh Odom (left), Digital Production Manager, stands with Paul Thompson (right), VP and GM of General Data's AmeriGraph division next to the new HP Indigo 6900 digital press in General Data’s AmeriGraph Atlanta facility

New digital press enables company to better serve existing customers and pursue new markets

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General Data Company, Inc., (www.general-data.com) a leading manufacturer and provider of labeling, coating, barcode identification, data management and equipment service products and solutions, is expanding its digital color printing and finishing capabilities with the addition of a new HP Indigo 6900 digital press equipped with a GM DC 350 finisher.

The HP Indigo 6900 enables General Data to increase its production of digitally printed color labels, including short runs, variable data imaging, and use of security/brand protection features. Installed in General Data’s AmeriGraph facility in Atlanta, GA, the HP Indigo 6900 will be used to print prime labels, shrink sleeves and flexible packaging for industrial and consumer goods products, packaging and marketing efforts.

“Investing in advanced digital printing technology like the Indigo helps us to be more responsive to the needs of our customers by providing superior quality digital color labels quickly and efficiently, especially for jobs that include multiple SKUs and variable data,” says Peter Wenzel, President and CEO of General Data. “We can now also serve new and growing markets that are a great fit for the Indigo’s excellent and cost-effective printing and finishing capabilities.”

The HP Indigo 6900 supports the widest range of media in digital production including synthetic and paper substrates from 0.5 to 18 pt, as well as many eco-certified substrates and environmentally friendly primers, varnishes, and adhesives. It supports a wide range of opacities, including the ElectroInk Premium White, a versatile, opaque white, delivering up to silk screen white opacity in a single print process. HP’s Liquid Electrophotography (LEP) technology delivers crisp, high-resolution printing, while the unique Ink Matching Systems (IMS) can accurately match up to 97% of PANTONE® colors.

The GM DC 350 finisher is equipped with two flexographic print stations to add embellishments such as full varnish, textured varnishes, cold foil and other unique features designed to enhance product labeling, packaging and brand presence.

“More of our customers are looking for innovative and cost-effective ways to enhance their brand’s packaging,” said Paul Thompson, VP and GM of General Data’s AmeriGraph division. “The new Indigo with the GM DC 350 finisher will enable us to produce labels and packaging that will help our customers take their brand to the next level.”

About General Data Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Cincinnati OH, General Data’s labeling, coating and packaging products, services and solutions enable companies in diverse industries to streamline operations, improve process visibility, strengthen customer relationships and elevate their brand. General Data has manufacturing, sales and service locations throughout the US.