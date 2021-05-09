Derby Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501454
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police – Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: May 9, 2021 / 0934 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1262 Barton Orleans Road, Barton
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Cassie A. Boomhower
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT
VICTIM: William Barlow
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 9, 2021 at approximately 0934 hours, The Vermont State Police responded to a family fight at the Pine Crest Motel & Cabins at 1262 Barton Orleans Road in the Town of Barton. Cassie Boomhower and William Barlow had been arguing and as a result, the window on the front door of the room was smashed. Boomhower was charged with Unlawful Mischief and Aggravated Disorderly Conducted and was cited to appear in Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 29, 2021 / 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.