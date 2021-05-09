Derby Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501454

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police – Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: May 9, 2021 / 0934 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1262 Barton Orleans Road, Barton

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Cassie A. Boomhower

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

VICTIM: William Barlow

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 9, 2021 at approximately 0934 hours, The Vermont State Police responded to a family fight at the Pine Crest Motel & Cabins at 1262 Barton Orleans Road in the Town of Barton. Cassie Boomhower and William Barlow had been arguing and as a result, the window on the front door of the room was smashed. Boomhower was charged with Unlawful Mischief and Aggravated Disorderly Conducted and was cited to appear in Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 29, 2021 / 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.