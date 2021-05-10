Los Angeles Giltinis, AAA Flag & Banner Announce New Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- ---
The Los Angeles Giltinis (Major League Rugby) and AAA Flag & Banner today announced a new partnership agreement, whereby AAA Flag will now be recognized as the "Preferred Signage Partner of the Los Angeles Giltinis."
The partnership calls for AAA Flag to provide comprehensive printing and installation support for the Giltinis at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the new long-term home of the Giltinis, as the iconic stadium begins preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games. AAA Flag, with its 50-year history of decorating stadiums and sporting events throughout Los Angeles, will provide the Giltinis with custom printed field banners, tunnel graphics and various stadium signage.
Major League Rugby was founded in 2017 and Los Angeles earned a bid to have an expansion team by the 2021 season. Having recently made their debut and playing in such a historic location, the Giltinis have an opportunity to grow their fan base exponentially.
For AAA Flag & Banner, an industry leader in providing graphics and visual solutions to professional and collegiate sports teams and leagues, this new partnership further solidifies their foothold in the Los Angeles sports market.
“We are thrilled to be able to showcase professional rugby in Los Angeles in a legendary stadium like the LA Memorial Coliseum,” said Mitch Huberman, Chief Commercial Officer for the Giltinis. “This venue and partners like AAA Flag & Banner allow us to elevate the game in Los Angeles.”
Jordan Schwartz, VP of Sports for AAA Flag & Banner said, "Rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in America and we’re excited to partner with LA’s first professional rugby team. With fans now welcome to attend matches in-person, we look forward to supporting the Giltinis with all their signage and graphics needs.”
Additional information about AAA Flag & Banner can be found online at www.aaaflag.com.
About Los Angeles Giltinis:
The Los Angeles Giltinis are a Major League Rugby expansion team based in Los Angeles, California, founded in 2020 and named after a premium cocktail based on the Martini. The ownership of the LA Giltinis primarily resides with Loyals Rugby, a Rugby investment company founded in Australia. For more information about the Giltinis, please visit https://www.giltinis.com/.
About AAA Flag & Banner:
AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. With locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, they print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, sports, retail, entertainment and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality. For more information about AAA Flag & Banner, please visit www.aaaflag.com.
---
---
AAA Flag & Banner
+1 310-836-3200
sales@aaaflag.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn