Derby Barracks / DUI Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501449
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/8/21, approx. 1845 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Village Store/Main St, Derby
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Savannah Bradshaw
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, a concerned citizen notified the State Police Derby Barracks that the operator of a motor vehicle in the Derby Village Store parking lot appeared to be passing out behind the wheel. Upon arriving on scene troopers identified the operator as Bradshaw. Indicators of impairment were detected and further investigation revealed Bradshaw had been operating while under the influence of drugs.
Bradshaw was taken into custody and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks without incident. Upon completion of processing she was released into the custody of a sober adult with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Arrested
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/21, 1000
COURT: Orleans
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.