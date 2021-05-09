Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks / DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501449

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch                            

STATION: Derby Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/8/21, approx. 1845 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Village Store/Main St, Derby

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Savannah Bradshaw                                          

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a concerned citizen notified the State Police Derby Barracks that the operator of a motor vehicle in the Derby Village Store parking lot appeared to be passing out behind the wheel.  Upon arriving on scene troopers identified the operator as Bradshaw.  Indicators of impairment were detected and further investigation revealed Bradshaw had been operating while under the influence of drugs.

 

Bradshaw was taken into custody and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks without incident.  Upon completion of processing she was released into the custody of a sober adult with a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Arrested

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/21, 1000           

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

