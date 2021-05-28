Remove Spouse as Owner of Real Property in California
Deeds and court motions for California real property and real estate due to divorce by Deed and Record.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA , USA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By court order or stipulated agreement, California real property in a divorce is awarded to one spouse. But transfer of ownership is not complete. The non-owning spouse must be taken off title with the County Recorder.
Deed and Record provides documents and service to bridge the ownership transfer from the Superior Court to the County Recorder. A spouse is taken off title with the County Recorder either voluntarily or by motion filed with the court.
A cooperating spouse signs a deed granting all of his or her one-half interest in the real property to the other spouse. The deed, also known as an inter-spousal deed, is filed with the County Recorder. Deed and Record continues to prepare and record inter-spousal deeds.
Deed and Record has expanded its service for those spouses who refuse to sign the deed. The non-cooperating spouse is removed by a motion filed with the Family Court. The motion requests an order for the Clerk of the Court to sign the deed on behalf of stubborn ex-spouse. The deed is then filed with the County Recorder.
Regardless of the method, the non-owning spouse is not removed as a borrower and remains liable for the debt. To end responsibility for the debt, the loan must be either refinanced or paid off.
Deed and Record is a website sponsored by Mark W. Bidwell, a licensed California attorney. This website is used to market services to add or remove a spouse as an owner of real property in California.
