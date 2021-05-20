Add Spouse as Owner of Real Property in California
Deeds and trusts for California real property and real estate due to marriage by Deed and Record.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This article by Deed and Record is a quick overview of community property, separate property, trusts and probate for California real property acquired prior to marriage.
The cheapest and easiest way to avoid probate is to add the other spouse on title as owner by deed. But in California this change in title creates community property. In the event of divorce. both spouses will have equal ownership of the real property.
To protect the real property from becoming community property, a separate-property, living trust is needed. Real property acquired prior to marriage is transferred into the trust. On the death of the owning spouse, the real property is transferred to the surviving spouse or to anyone else the owner identifies. In the event of divorce, the real property maintains in separate property advantage and belongs to spouse who bought the real property.
Deed and Record is a website sponsored by Mark W. Bidwell, a licensed California attorney. This website is used to market services to add or remove a spouse as an owner of real property in California. Office is at 4952 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92649. Phone is 714-846-2888, Email is Mark@DeedandRecord.com.
