Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 52 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,761 in the last 365 days.

Acclaimed Vocalist Marla Malvins Releases An Astonishing Cover of Aya Nakamura’s “Djadja” and “Pookie”

Djadja Cover by Marla Malvins

Djadja Cover by Marla Malvins

Pookie Cover Song by Marla Malvins

Pookie Cover Song by Marla Malvins

Cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” by Marla Malvins

Cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” by Marla Malvins

Vocalist on the rise Marla Malvins is in news again with her powerful Djadja and Pookie Cover songs.

Marla always brings great energy to music through her mellifluous voice! We are proud to be part of her journey!”
— VIKI Publishing® Team

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with VIKI Publishing® Music, the raising star Marla Malvins releases jaw-dropping French cover songs, Djadja and Pookie.

Marla’s recently released cover songs, Skyfall, Havana have won her fans worldwide. Now, she delivers yet again with a more back-to-back cover of Aya Nakamura’s french pop hits Djadja and Pookie.

Next up from Marla Malvins is a cover song of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” and Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean. Be on the lookout!

Stay part of the conversation with Marla on social media.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marlamalvins
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/marlamalvins
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marlamalvins
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marlamalvins

Subscribe to Marla Malvins's official YouTube artist channel to get notified on her upcoming singles.
https://www.youtube.com/MarlaMalvins


Listen to Marla's Djadja cover song on:

YouTube Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iym8miTBkA0

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0O0HMS8OneVptLOCDVr4Ft

Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/album/djadja/1556143526?i=1556143528

Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/us/album/211785222

Amazon Music: https://www.amazon.com/Djadja/dp/B08XT7CXJK

iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/artist/marla-malvins-35438178

Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/artist/marla-malvins/ARqb2xqbJZ2tq2P

Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/track/175494940

Visit VIKI Publishing® Music for the latest news at https://www.vikipublishing.com/viki-music .


Listen to Marla's Pookie cover song on:
YouTube Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dslm1nN4maw
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/6YFrX2ET3kdLSddXYMW5fn?si=df8a323d5c814f67
Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/album/pookie/1557127414?i=1557127415
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/us/album/213211702
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Pookie-Marla-Malvins/dp/B08Y82Z7P4
Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/artist/22506306

Marla Malvins is signed to VIKI Publishing® Music. A place where ideas become reality!
VIKI Publishing® is bringing creative ideas to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more!
Visit VIKI Publishing® Music for the latest news at https://www.vikipublishing.com/viki-music .

Follow Marla Malvins on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7HXVum1SSTeFscmZx6zgEz


Follow VIKI Publishing® :
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikipublishing
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/PublishingViki
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vikipublishing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vikipublishing

Subscribe to VIKI Publishing® Official YouTube Channel to get notified on all upcoming releases of VIKI Publishing® Music.
https://www.youtube.com/vikipublishing
Learn more at https://www.vikipublishing.com/about-us

Vinay Shankar
VIKI Publishing®
info@vikipublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Watch on YouTube: Djadja Cover by Marla Malvins

You just read:

Acclaimed Vocalist Marla Malvins Releases An Astonishing Cover of Aya Nakamura’s “Djadja” and “Pookie”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.