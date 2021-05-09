Acclaimed Vocalist Marla Malvins Releases An Astonishing Cover of Aya Nakamura’s “Djadja” and “Pookie”

Djadja Cover by Marla Malvins Pookie Cover Song by Marla Malvins Cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” by Marla Malvins

Vocalist on the rise Marla Malvins is in news again with her powerful Djadja and Pookie Cover songs.

Marla always brings great energy to music through her mellifluous voice! We are proud to be part of her journey!” — VIKI Publishing® Team

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with VIKI Publishing® Music, the raising star Marla Malvins releases jaw-dropping French cover songs, Djadja and Pookie.

Marla’s recently released cover songs, Skyfall, Havana have won her fans worldwide. Now, she delivers yet again with a more back-to-back cover of Aya Nakamura’s french pop hits Djadja and Pookie.

Next up from Marla Malvins is a cover song of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” and Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean. Be on the lookout!

Stay part of the conversation with Marla on social media.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marlamalvins

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/marlamalvins

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marlamalvins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marlamalvins

Marla Malvins is signed to VIKI Publishing® Music. A place where ideas become reality!

VIKI Publishing® is bringing creative ideas to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more!

Visit VIKI Publishing® Music for the latest news at https://www.vikipublishing.com/viki-music .

Watch on YouTube: Djadja Cover by Marla Malvins