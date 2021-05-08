St. Albans Barracks//
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A201553
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/07/21 1500 to 05/08/21 1145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Road in Fairfield, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary Request for information
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05.08.21 Vermont State Police responded to a residence on South Road in Fairfield for a burglary. Several items were taken from the residence between 05.07.21 1500 hours and 05.08.21 1145 hours.
There is a report of a red or maroon car that may be involved.
Vermont State Police are requesting any information that may aid the investigation.