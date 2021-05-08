Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks//

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A201553

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer                            

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/07/21 1500 to 05/08/21 1145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Road in Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary Request for information

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05.08.21 Vermont State Police responded to a residence on South Road in Fairfield for a burglary. Several items were taken from the residence between 05.07.21 1500 hours and 05.08.21 1145 hours.

 

There is a report of a red or maroon car that may be involved.

 

Vermont State Police are requesting any information that may aid the investigation.

 

