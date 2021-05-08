St. Albans Barracks//

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A201553

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/07/21 1500 to 05/08/21 1145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Road in Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary Request for information

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05.08.21 Vermont State Police responded to a residence on South Road in Fairfield for a burglary. Several items were taken from the residence between 05.07.21 1500 hours and 05.08.21 1145 hours.

There is a report of a red or maroon car that may be involved.

Vermont State Police are requesting any information that may aid the investigation.