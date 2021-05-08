TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Grainger County

At the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Grainger County late Friday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man firing shots inside a residence in the 1200 block of Rocky Branch Road in Rutledge. Deputies from the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Bean Station Police Department and the Rutledge Police Department responded to the location. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the male subject. At some point during the encounter, the circumstances of which are part of the investigation, an officer with the Bean Station Police Department and an officer with the Rutledge Police Department discharged their weapons, striking the subject. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

Agents remained at the scene through Saturday morning, working to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to their respective departments to answer as they see fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.