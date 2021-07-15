‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 30 Moon Hunt
A Tiger never loses its stripes because it never stops being a Tiger…”ITHACA , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne, and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 30 Moon Hunt from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud along with special SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.
— C.W. Männe
In this chapter, The black pond is C.W.’s PURE CONSCIOUSNESS AT REST. This is where the medicine can take the user. His final battle to capture the moon is filled with all of his demons. His fear of loss, his fear of being alone, his fear of losing all of his accomplishments, his fear of not being in control. and his fear of death. All of these things, which he has spent the novel making peace with, all attack him at the same time and place…at the center of his own being.
Sir David said “The climax of the story is about the importance of fusion. It’s about harmonizing. Man meets medicine. Man meets nature. Man must balance the warrior and poet within himself. C.W. is forced to rely on answers that exist beyond his understanding. He must be faithful and assume that an answer will come. If you’d seen him as I have so many times, covered in animal skins and war paint, you wouldn’t think of him as anything but a savage. In truth, the closer you get to C.W., the more clearly he is a portrait of the poetic warrior.”
Mahne simply said, "A Tiger never loses its stripes because it never stops being a Tiger…"
The Grangita is called Savage.
