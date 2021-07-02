Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 28 Constellating

I do what I do and I always do it the best...”
— C.W. Männe
SEDONA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne, and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 28 Constellating from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud along with SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.

In this chapter C.W. is in the garden with Pachamama, C.W. is at the very center of his own being. He is at one with the Feminine and Masculine…The Savage and The Poet… Reconciled to himself as The Son and The Man… at ONE WITH THE UNIVERSE... The stream is his own consciousness, which must be rescued. The tree is the symbol of his own history in the world…and the challenge before him is to live as THREE ASPECTS IN ONE: WARRIOR, POET, AND MATE.

Sir David said “The medicines are so important to the expansion of C.W.'s consciousness, but it is critical to have spiritual mentors to provide guidance. In this chapter, C.W. is ready to understand his true identity but needs assistance in recognizing it... Pachamama never tells C.W. who he is, but rather is coaching him to realize it for himself. As Joseph Campbell once said, “We have not even to risk the adventure alone, for the heroes of all time have gone before us. We need only follow the thread of the hero's path...” Here, we have made that illustration real in the relationship between C.W. and creation.

Mahne said, "I do what I do and I always do it the best..."

The Grangita is called “Drink From The Cup."

Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe: BINGE - Chapter 28 - Constellating

