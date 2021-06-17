Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 26 The Unfinished Sky

If you don't Love yourself, Who Can?”
— C.W. Männe
SEDONA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne, and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 26 The Unfinished Sky from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud along with SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.

C.W. is being prepped… painted like the night sky. This is a representation of his oneness with the night. He finally wears the camouflage of Heaven, so that even the moon won’t see him coming. His being hairless, is the full shedding of the Savage, as it is the Poet who must solve the impossible task he faces….

Sir David reminds us “Here is a fantastic commentary on identity. C.W. is being transformed from nakedness to his true nature. His attendants represent the female energies that attend and shape him for his true calling. He is shaved hairless...drenched in white paint... and then painted like the night sky... It’s true that C.W. had no conception of his ultimate purpose early on, but there was a profound moment that I looked at my friend and realized he was profoundly changed. More importantly, in our friendship, C.W. has recognized that change too. He simply couldn’t live the same life as he did before."

Mahne said, "If you don't Love yourself, Who Can?"

The Grangita is called Moon Catcher

Book reviewers, bloggers, journalists, and other media contacts who would like to receive a copy and/or schedule an interview with the authors can email inquiries.

Christopher William Mahne
Brainiac Productions LLC
info@cwbinge.com
