‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 24 Ninth Life

Wisdom is having experience without any pain or pleasure…”
— C.W. Männe
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 24 Ninth Life from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and audio content on Soundcloud and SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.

The inverted Christ is the symbol of human death to C.W.'s old nature and his entry into the spiritual realm. The lake beneath him is pure consciousness, the small boat is his rest in the dark waters, and his burial of the Jaguar is his respect for Death and the richness that death brings to life.

Sir David said “If you look at the topography of BINGE, C.W. is continually moving downward. He moves from the plateau, down into the jungle, down to the small craft, and then he dives over the waterfalls... All of this is his movements go deeper and deeper into his subconscious mind, where he gains access to his personal truth. C.W. likes to quote that Native American battle cry, 'It’s a beautiful day to die.' Ninth Life is all about the life that comes when there is no Fear. That’s where C.W. lives ...”

Mahne says of his personal real-life mantra "Wisdom is having experience without any pain or pleasure…"

The Grangita is called Bellatrix Love. Its meaning is Pachama's wonderful cosmic creation that burns brighter than the sun...

Book reviewers, bloggers, journalists, and other media contacts who would like to receive a copy and/or schedule an interview with the authors can email inquiries.

Click here to get a Free Audible copy of ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE.’

Christopher William Mahne
Brainiac Productions LLC
info@cwbinge.com
