R4G to Help US Fans Fund 2023 Women's Soccer Group Trips to Australia and NZ
I am a passionate soccer fan, and I love helping other fans fund their 2023 World Cup Trip #collaboration #fundgrouptrip #lovesoccertravel www.LoveSoccerTravel.com
We Help Awesome Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #funforgood #hirethebest #gigsforkids www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referral participation with funding savings for passionate fans and friend group trips to 2023 Women's Soccer.
Recruiting for Good launches meaningful service Love Soccer Travel to help passionate fan and friend groups fund trips to 2023 Women's Soccer.
The staffing Agency (R4G) is rewarding referrals to companies hiring tech staff; with travel savings to Australia and New Zealand. The travel saving service is reserved for passionate soccer fans who live in the US.
Every time, a member of the group makes a successful referral the group receives travel savings for flights, hotels, and tours.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I am a passionate soccer fan; and love to help other fans, and friends fund travel to 2023 Women's World Cup Soccer! To celebrate the launch of our soccer travel venture, we're rewarding double saving rewards for early adopters, friends, and passionate fans who participate in 2021. So start today."
About
Love Soccer Travel, is a collaborative funding service for fan/friend group trips. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Groups earn travel rewards by successfully participating in referral program. To learn more visit www.LoveSoccerTravel.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn