Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,256 in the last 365 days.

DOJ Statement on Justice Rice Recusal

In response to Justice James A. Rice recusing himself from the matter of McLaughlin v. Department of Administration and Montana State Legislature, the Department of Justice issued this statement:

“Justice Rice reaffirmed his integrity and the fundamental principle of justice – that no one should be the judge in their own case. I hope is colleagues on the Supreme Court will exhibit the same courage and character.”

###

You just read:

DOJ Statement on Justice Rice Recusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.