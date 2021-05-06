DOJ Statement on Justice Rice Recusal

In response to Justice James A. Rice recusing himself from the matter of McLaughlin v. Department of Administration and Montana State Legislature, the Department of Justice issued this statement:
“Justice Rice reaffirmed his integrity and the fundamental principle of justice – that no one should be the judge in their own case. I hope is colleagues on the Supreme Court will exhibit the same courage and character.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.