What you believe is possible impacts your reality. Are you living in the reality you want?

Saturday Night Alive happening May 15th at 6pm PT Dr. Bruce Lipton, best-selling author of "The Biology of Belief" Chris Decker, in 1997 he founded "Earthdance International - The Global Festival for Peace", which grew to become the world's biggest synchronized music and dance event Claudia Welss, Citizen Scientist and part of the Global Coherence Initiative Author, Speaker, TV Host and Entrepreneur Jennifer K. Hill

When a complex system is far from equilibrium, small islands of coherence in a sea of chaos have the capacity to shift the entire system to a higher order.” — Ilya Prigogine, Nobel Laureate

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, USA , May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you believe that small clusters of humanity living in coherence can help shift the tide from a current of fear to one of love?

If yes, then how can we individually and collectively awaken, engage, and embody this capacity?

What we believe guides our attention and choices, our commitments and actions, and the quality of our presence and interactions. What we feed the field matters!

Each of our guests will share their thoughts on what they believe is possible and offer insights and experiences that empower us to actively participate in making this shift together now.

About Dr. Bruce Lipton:

Bruce H. Lipton, Ph.D., cell biologist and lecturer, is an internationally recognized leader in bridging science and spirit. Bruce was on the faculty of the University of Wisconsin’s School of Medicine and later performed groundbreaking stem cell research at Stanford University. He is the bestselling author of The Biology of Belief, The Honeymoon Effect, and co- author with Steve Bhaerman of Spontaneous Evolution. Bruce received the 2009 prestigious Goi Peace Award (Japan) in honor of his scientific contribution to world harmony. For more information visit https://www.brucelipton.com/

About Chris Deckker:

Chris Deckker has been involved in creating transformational events and festivals for over 30 years. He is the founder of one of the UK's most successful alternative music clubs "Return to the Source" and record label, which gained international recognition in the 90ies. He is also the founder of the electronic music group Medicine Drum, one of the pioneering Electronic music acts to fuse dance beats with live acoustic instruments. In 1997 he founded "Earthdance International - The Global Festival for Peace", which grew to become the world's biggest synchronized music and dance event, uniting promoters from over 700 locations in 75 countries. Originally aimed at supporting Tibet, Earthdance has been described by the office of his Holiness the Dalai Lama "as the most successful global event of its kind aimed at supporting the Tibetan people." Earthdance now supports global charities worldwide. Chris’s latest adventures into pushing the boundaries of transformational events and media include UPLIFT (co-founder), a hybrid eco-conference and music festival and rapidly expanding internet media channel and most currently, OneDome (co-founder), an immersive digital arts venue which launched in San Francisco in 2018.

About Claudia Welss:

A citizen scientist, Claudia Welss is with the HeartMath Institute’s Global Coherence Initiative and is cofounder of the Global Coherence Pulse. She’s Chairman of the Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS) founded by Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell and is on the Space for Humanity board of directors. She also is founding Chair of the Invest in Yourself Working Group at NEXUS Global Network, sharing practical consciousness research with NextGen social entrepreneurs, impact investors, philanthropists, activists and influencers. Claudia’s essay, “Humanity’s Change of Heart” appears with those of other Evolutionary Leaders in the 2021 Gold Nautilus Book Award-winning Our Moment of Choice.

About Jennifer K. Hill:

Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.

In 2013, Jennifer published her book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job,” and in 2020 she published "101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times." She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry.

Jennifer also co-hosts a weekly radio show on LA Talk Radio with Brandon Maslan, called “Get Yourself the Job” where she interviews experts and authors from around the world on the subject of landing one’s dream job. Jennifer is very passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.

Recently, Jennifer Hill has partnered with renown celebrity vocal coach Arthur Joseph to create a masterclass on deeper listening. Arthur's exclusive clientele includes Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Jones and Emmitt Smith.

https://metabizics.com/