Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference on May 13

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 9:30 a.m., on May 13.

The teleconference will originate from the Olofson Shooting Range, 11652 NW Nissen Drive, Polk City. To call in to the teleconference, dial 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes before the meeting. When prompted, enter the conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell and Uriah Hansen. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the May 13 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract Amendment-2 with Liberty Press, LLC *Publicly Owned Lakes Program Watershed Eligibility – FY22 *Management Agreement – ISU Brayton Memorial Forest – Board of Regents, acting for Iowa State University (ISU) *Easement Conveyance – Green Valley State Park – Union County *Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Amendment, Mississippi River, Clayton County – Zen-Noh Grain Corporation *Chapter 18 Lease Amendment, Mississippi River, Clayton County – Zen-Noh Grain Corporation *Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Assignment, Mississippi River, Clayton County – Zen-Noh Grain Corporation to Viserion Grain, LLC *Chapter 18 Lease Assignment, Mississippi River, Clayton County – Zen-Noh Grain Corporation to Viserion Grain, LLC *Contract Amendment-1 with C.H.N. Garbage Service, Inc.

Natural Resource Commission Oath of Office and Annual Election of Officers Oath of Office for New Commissioner(s) Introduction of NRC Commissioners Election of NRC Officers

Approve Minutes of April 8 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Contract Amendment-3 with Shelby County Conservation Board

*Contract Amendment-2 with Liberty Press, LLC

Chapter 106, “Deer Hunting by Residents” – Final Rule

Chapter 108, “Mink, Muskrat, Raccoon, Badger, Opossum, Weasel, Striped Skunk, Fox (Red and Gray), Beaver, Coyote, River Otter, Bobcat, Gray (Timber) Wolf and Spotted Skunk Seasons” – Final Rule

Master Contracts for Professional Services (Aerial)

Contract with University of Northern Iowa (Wood Turtle Monitoring)

Chapter 61, State Parks, Recreation Areas, and State Forest Camping – Notice of Intended Action (Revised)

Contract with Iowa State University (Adaptive Silviculture)

Contract with Newell Construction

Contract with the Tama County Conservation Board (Otter Creek Lake)

Construction – Large Projects State Forest Nursery – Grading Room Renovation – Story County Otter Creek Park, BMP Restoration and Drawdown Pipe – Tama County Iowa State Parks – A3 Entry Signs – Multi-Location Pikes Peak State Park, Road Maintenance - Clayton County Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery – Pond Filter System – Dickinson County

Construction – Small Projects

Contract with The Office of the State Archeologist at the University of Io wa

Contract with Iowa State University (Acoustic Bat Monitoring)

*Publicly Owned Lakes Program Watershed Eligibility – FY22

Public Land Management Projects *Management Agreement – ISU Brayton Memorial Forest – Board of Regents, acting for Iowa State University (ISU) *Easement Conveyance – Green Valley State Park – Union County *Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Amendment, Mississippi River, Clayton County – Zen-Noh Grain Corporation *Chapter 18 Lease Amendment, Mississippi River, Clayton County – Zen-Noh Grain Corporation *Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Assignment, Mississippi River, Clayton County – Zen-Noh Grain Corporation to Viserion Grain, LLC *Chapter 18 Lease Assignment, Mississippi River, Clayton County – Zen-Noh Grain Corporation to Viserion Grain, LLC

*Contract Amendment-1 with C.H.N. Garbage Service, Inc.

General Discussion

Next meeting June 9, in Dickinson County

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc