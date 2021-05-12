What we feed the field matters: Are you adding love or fear?

Dr. Rollin McCraty, Director of Research at the HeartMath Institute Claudia Welss, Citizen Scientist and part of the Global Coherence Initiative Manose has released four solo CDs and is ever-more popular as a contributing artist for work by everyone from Deva Premal & Miten

With Rollin McCraty, Claudia Welss & Manose on May 15th at 12pm PT

Regenerating Bliss, reminding my weary Spirit what is possible! Coherence in resonance with all of Creation.” — Janene Sneider

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, USA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thought leaders, Dr. Rollin McCraty from the HeartMath Institute, Claudia Welss from the Global Coherence Initiative and musical guest, Manose Newa, come together to pulse the field with love in a synchronized Global Coherence Pulse event.

They will explore the idea that love is the frequency that unifies and lifts our vibration allowing us to rise above our normal levels of consciousness and heal the separations within the self and with others.

As more genuine care for each other streams through our interactions, this dissipates clouds of density and repressed energies from separation which will help society draw new intuitive solutions for personal, social and global challenges. It’s more important than ever to broadcast love, compassion, and calm into the global energetic field.

Register Now: http://bit.ly/GCPulse

Register once and receive notice of all 2021 Synchronized Pulse Events

Want to Connect with other like-hearted peers?

Join the Islands of Coherence Network

http://islandsofcoherence.net

_____________________________________

About Dr. Rollin McCraty:

Rollin McCraty, Ph.D. is Director of Research of the HeartMath Research Center at the HeartMath Institute. As a psycho-physiologist, Dr. McCraty’s research interests include the physiology of emotion, heart-brain communication and the global interconnectivity between people and the earth’s energetic systems. Findings from this research have been applied to the development of tools and technology to optimize individual and organizational health, performance, and quality of life. Dr. McCraty has acted as Principal Investigator in numerous studies examining the effects of emotions on heart–brain interactions and on autonomic, cardiovascular, hormonal, and immune system function, and outcome studies to determine the benefits of positive emotion-focused interventions and heart rhythm coherence feedback in diverse organizational, educational and various clinical populations.

He has been featured in a number of documentary films such as I am, The Truth, The Joy of Sox move, The Power of the Heart, Solar Revolution, and The Living Matrix among many others.

_____________________________________

About Claudia Welss:

Claudia Welss is a citizen scientist and subtle activist bridging practical consciousness research with social movements to accelerate humanity's evolution. She’s Chairman of the Institute of Noetic Sciences, whose mission is to reveal the true nature of reality through scientific exploration and personal discovery, and founding co-chair of the Invest In Yourself Working Group at NEXUS Global, connecting personal with planetary regeneration for next-gen philanthropists, impact investors, entrepreneurs, and influencers committed to social change. Claudia’s on the board of Space for Humanity and is helping launch a brain trust on space and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. She’s on the steering committee of Global Coherence Initiative and is co-founder of the Global Coherence Pulse. Previously Claudia was director of executive development programs at the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business working to bring Corporate Social Responsibility curriculum to global corporations.

_____________________________________

About Manrose:

Manose has released four solo CDs and is ever-more popular as a contributing artist for work by everyone from Deva Premal & Miten, and Grammy-nominated Jai Uttal to bluegrass great, Peter Rowan. He has also collaborated with the Chicago Children’s Choir, tabla maestro Swapan Chowdhury, John Densmore of the Doors, and The New Maihar Band, an ensemble created by Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. When asked what or who has had the greatest musical influence on his playing, he thinks for a moment and says, the sound of the flute.