Who's answering the telephone?

Trained with expert telephone skills.

Jancyn, Inc based in Alameda, California, is pleased to announce a program that provides recorded telephone mystery shops for their clients. This is the ideal way to gauge an employee's performance in a telephone interaction with a customer with a recorded call. When a business opts for such a program, they get two separate and distinct sources of data to interpret. First, the company will get a copy of the recording itself. They can listen to this and make determinations concerning the effectiveness of their employee. Secondly, they will get a scored report with answers to questions they pre-determined are most meaningful to a successful training program on telephone skills.

When it comes to customer relations, the first contact between consumer and a business is often via telephone. The call might be an inquiry concerning new banking products or a call to a furniture or mattress store to ask about a showroom appointment. If the service that a customer receives on the telephone is sub-par, companies risk losing business and thereby losing revenue.

In a Hubspot Service article, Swetha Amaresan wrote the The 11 Essential Rules for Phone Etiquette. Each rule builds on an example how to create rapport while professionally managing the call. In providing their clients with similar training resources, Jancyn offers a Telephone Handling Skills Checklist specific to the Property Management industry.

Penny McMullen, Regional Manager at Vasona Management agrees “the Jancyn checklist is one of our best training tools. It reminds our agents to ask qualifying questions at the beginning of the call allowing them to customize the conversation to the caller’s needs.”

In order to analyze the telephone skills of employees, many businesses now ask consumers who dial into their business or call centers to complete a short survey after their interaction with the representative is complete. However, these surveys are not comprehensive and often do not allow consumers with the opportunity to provide helpful and constructive feedback. Further, the actual response rate from customers for these types of surveys is quite low.

“Our unbiased reports, including the recording itself, provide key insight from the perspective of the average consumer making a call to the business. Yes, companies can record real customer conversations, but a Mystery Shop report will provide feedback of an individual in a way that targets specific behaviors the employee is trained to say or ways to respond" states Vicki Dempsey, Vice President of Jancyn Evaluation Shops.

Because mystery shop telephonic exchanges include targeted questioning, employers can get a first-hand account of how a staff member responds to consumer questions. Often these programs are used to train for compliance on topics or areas that are restricted for the employee to discuss.

Dempsey goes on to say, "When a customer is calling to make a dinner reservation, for example, the employee should be able to answer all questions with clarity, as well as create the first instance of welcome to the establishment. Or, if an apartment hunter is given unenthusiastic answers or not invited to tour the property, one reason for higher than usual vacancies could be exposed. Failure to meet these simple benchmarks may turn prospective clients away."

Some generic areas where the call can be scored include rate and speed of voice, tone and friendliness, diction, active listening and vocabulary usage. Client specific scores might include product knowledge, engagement to set an appointment or ability to find a solution.

Many companies also choose to engage in both recorded telephone shops as well as in-person mystery shops. By utilizing both forms of mystery shop reporting, companies get a robust and complete picture of the customer service their employees provide. This data allows businesses to provide additional training to employees and continue to work on improving the overall consumer experience. And happy customers are profitable customers.

About Jancyn: Since 1980 Jancyn has offered best practices in mystery shopping for customer satisfaction and employee performance feedback programs. An Elite member of the MSPA-Americas, our understanding of your survey feedback requirements comes from cutting edge technical techniques and tools and real insight into your business goals. www.Jancyn.com